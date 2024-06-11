🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Hunger is on the rise, while resources have been on a sharp decline since the pandemic years, according to Claire L. Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, a national food bank.

Babineaux-Fontenot visited the CEO (Commission on Economic Opportunity) Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank on Tuesday to gather information she will take to other food banks across the country.

She praised the local organization for its diligent work in addressing hunger.

“During the pandemic, there was so much response from the American people to donate,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “And that was largely because of the media coverage we received. And it’s wonderful to see the media still covering this issue, because it’s not over.”

Last quarter, CEO provided food to 18,953 people each and every week via its network of partner agencies — a 37% increase over last year.

Feeding America is a national network of food banks. CEO’s Weinberg Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America. CEO’s membership with Feeding America provides support and access to food donations, funding and best practices in the fight against hunger.

In 2020, Time named Babineaux-Fontenot among the 100 most influential people in the world. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

“People who, even in the face of a global health pandemic with significant risk to their own health, chose to provide meals to nearly 60 million people in 2020 alone,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “And boy, did they provide — 6.7 billion meals.”

‘The game is not over yet’

Babineaux-Fontenot said food insecurity is rising as a majority of American families are living paycheck to paycheck.

“Families are struggling to pay their bills, to recover from job loss and to put food on their tables,” she said. “When this happens, they are right there on the edge and demand for services spikes.”

Babineaux-Fontenot said organizations like the CEO Weinberg Food Bank play a critical role in addressing the food insecurity issue.

“Places like this work so hard to assure that the demand is met every day,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. The problem is not going away and we have to continue to sound the alarm so support will continue. The game is not over yet — and we do have what it takes to win this.”

Jennifer Warabak, CEO at the Commission on Economic Opportunity, said Feeding America is always where hunger is.

“And hunger is here in NEPA,” she said.

Since 2018, Babineaux-Fontenot has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Feeding America, a network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs, and the largest charity in the United States since 2022, according to Forbes.

Under her strategic guidance, the organization has reached new milestones in addressing domestic food insecurity. Babineaux-Fontenot’s leadership has propelled Feeding America forward, navigating through the challenges of a global pandemic and significantly growing the strength of its network of food banks and partner agencies to better serve communities and people facing hunger.

Babineaux-Fontenot’s unwavering commitment to working alongside people experiencing food insecurity to create sustainable, equitable solutions in the movement to end hunger is emblematic of her decadeslong service in social justice and humanitarian efforts.

