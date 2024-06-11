LCTA plans to reimburse the city for the total cost

WILKES-BARRE — City Council at Tuesday’s work session discussed the purchase of new equipment for the fire department in an effort to better prepare for any potential emergency situation at Luzerne County Transportation Authority’s (LCTA) new facility on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to Mayor George Brown’s agenda, the equipment would be purchased from JALVO Inc. and Witner Public Safety Group, Inc. for a total of $22,083.68 and LCTA plans to reimburse the city for those funds.

Brown said the purchase of new equipment was discussed with Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney during construction of the complex and was deemed necessary in order to better protect both the new building and the workers in case of a fire or any other kind of emergency.

“The LCTA Complex is very unique to the city. I’m very happy the fire department is being proactive,” said Council Chairperson Bill Barrett.

The multi-million dollar facility, which broke ground in December 2021, will consolidate the fixed route operations in Kingston and Shared Ride Program based in Forty Fort.

According the LCTA, the building is expected to officially open sometime later this summer.

Other business

Mayor Brown’s agenda also included re-appointments to the General Municipal Authority, which included John Livingston, Charles Majikes and Ed Pesotski. If approved, Livingston’s term would expire Dec. 31, 2027, and both Majik’s and Pesotski’s terms would expire Dec. 31, 2028.

New appointments included Thomas Robinson, replacing Attilio Frati who moved out of the city, and Robert Reilly, replacing Gerard Meehan, whose term previously expired. Both Robinson and Reilly’s terms would expire on Dec. 31, 2027.

Voting on all agenda items will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday during city council’s regular session in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall.