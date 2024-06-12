🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. recently denied a request to dismiss pursuit-related offenses against a Centre County man who pled guilty to a citation related to a chase in Duryea.

Jonathan Cardona, 34, of Bellefonte, through his attorney, Curt M. Parkins, of Scranton, sought to have charges filed by Plains Township police related to an alleged pursuit dismissed as he pled guilty to a non-criminal citation of disorderly conduct related to a pursuit involving Duryea police.

Parkins argued the pursuit was a single incident on the same day, May 26, 2023, and the separate criminal cases filed by Duryea police and Plains Township police rose to “double jeopardy.”

Sklarosky dismissed the “double jeopardy” argument in a one-page order noting the testimony of Duryea police Officer Christopher Taylor and Luzerne County Detective Sergeant Charles Balogh established that there were “two separate and unrelated incidents” in two separate jurisdictions.

“Each incident involves different law enforcement agencies. There is no evidence of a continuous police chase or constant police pursuit,” Sklarosky noted in his ruling.

Duryea police initiated a pursuit when Officer Taylor spotted a group of unregistered motorcyclists, allegedly involving Cardona, driving recklessly on Main Street at about 7:15 p.m. May 26, 2023.

Taylor pursued the motorcyclists but terminated the chase due to public safety and crossing into the City of Pittston.

About two hours later, Balogh previously testified while involved with other law enforcement agencies conducting traffic enforcement, he encountered a group of motorcyclists driving recklessly and in the oncoming lane of state Route 315 in Plains Township. As Balogh pursued the motorcyclists, one of them lost control, crashed and attempted to run away on foot.

Balogh and state police Lieutenant Robert Lombardo chased after the man, identified in court records as Cardona, who initiated a struggle and attempted to grab Lombardo’s Taser.

During the incident in Plains Township, Officer Taylor from Duryea responded to the radio dispatch that “officers need assistance” in Plains Township and recognized Cardona from the earlier pursuit.

Cardona pled guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct for the Duryea incident and is scheduled for trial in September on charges filed by Plains Township police of fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and several traffic citations.