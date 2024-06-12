🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce will present Light Up the Valley, a free community event, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday on public square.

Now on it’s second year, the event honors the top 40 Change Makers in the region who have consistently strived to make the Wyoming Valley a brighter place, through their efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion; volunteerism; or innovation, as well as additional efforts that improve the overall quality of life in the Wyoming Valley.

This year’s Change Maker award recipients are: Denise Acosta, Meghan Barlow, Ellie Bartoli, Sarah Borland, Tanya Brown, Amanda & Ron Bruza, Ann-Marie & Kevin Coughlin, Kalen Churcher, Kelly Dessoye, Amiee Dilger, Nancy Frey, Regina Graham, Sam Harris, Sarah Harris, Bobby Hughes, Shea Hughes, Joanna Jinks, AJ Jump, Jacob Kelley, Kelly Ann Kenney, Nathaniel Kenney, Malinda Knipfer, Glynis Johns, Gina Malsky, Toni Mathis, Anthony Melf, Kevin O’Boyle, Melissa Obuch, Denise Ogurkis, Rachel Olszewski Conrad, Ismael Ortiz, David Pearson, Gordon Pearson, Elizabeth Perez, Devin Reese, Kevin Sickle, Katie Spencer, Adam Thalenfeld, Teaira Washington, Erica Zangardi, and Maegan Zielinski.

In addition to the award presentations, festivities will include live music by Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlement and Brendan Brisk Band, a cornhole tornament hosted by NEPA Cornhole, vendors, downtown restaurant deals, kids’ activities and more. When the sun goes down, a display will light up on the Square.

The block-party-style event is in conjunction with Sunsets on SOMA, a summer happy hour series from 5 to 7 p.m. at Midtown Village, 41 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

For information on parking, restaurants and more, visit bit.ly/3RoMNRW to see updates and announcements on vendors and activities that night, follow @gwvchamber on social media.