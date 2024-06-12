🔊 Listen to this

A scene from the ‘Agnes’ documentary that will be shown free to the public on Friday, June 21, at Millennium Circle.

WILKES-BARRE — “Agnes” — a critically-acclaimed documentary film that chronicles the Agnes Flood of 1972 and its impact on the Wyoming Valley — will be screened on Friday, June 21, at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

The film will be shown in conjunction with Riverfest, which is noting its 30th anniversary, and in partnership with the Riverfront Parks Committee and Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

The special public screening will offer a one-time-only, unique opportunity to watch the Agnes documentary right alongside the Susquehanna River at the exact location where many of the events depicted in the film occurred, including the gallant sandbagging efforts to save the Wyoming Valley.

Showtime is 8 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Riverfront Parks Committee on bringing ‘Agnes’ to the Millennium Circle for this special screening,” said Alan K. Stout, who served as executive producer of the documentary. “Interestingly, the opening scene of the film features the Market Street Bridge, and so to be showing the film right there, alongside the Susquehanna, with the bridge as the backdrop — and to be showing it right where so many memorable events of Agnes occurred should make for a very unique viewing experience for those that attend.”

“Agnes” was directed by Tim Novotney and Rob Savakinus. Tony Brooks served as historical consultant.

The film premiered on June 23, 2022, to a sold-out audience at the F.M. Kirby Center. Three additional screenings were added. It was also shown to high school students at assembly-type settings in the auditoriums of Wilkes-Barre Area High School, Wyoming Valley West High School, Hanover Area High School and Holy Redeemer High School.

Additionally, it was shown at Wilkes University, King’s College, Luzerne County Community College, St. Nick’s/St.Mary’s School, Good Shepherd Academy and Wyoming Area Catholic.

Due to contractual obligations, it was not shown on television or streamed. All DVD copies are sold out. The June 21 screening at the Millennium Circle at River Common will be the only public screening this year.

“We appreciate the opportunity to present ‘Agnes’ at the Millennium Circle,” said John Maday, executive director of the Riverfront Parks Committee. “It should be a very special night and a very special way to help kick off Riverfest 2024 and help note our 30th anniversary. We encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make themselves comfortable.”

“We love Riverfest,” added Stout, who also serves as executive director of Visit Luzerne County. “We love how the event celebrates the history and the beauty of the Susquehanna, and we hope all of the kayakers and everyone attending throughout the weekend have a great time. ‘Agnes,’ however, is also a part of the history of the river, and that’s another reason we felt it was so fitting and appropriate to include the film as a part of this year’s event. It’s a nice way to once again honor the people of the Wyoming Valley that fought through Agnes and overcame its challenges, and it will again serve as a reminder that when it comes to the river, Mother Nature will always be the boss.”