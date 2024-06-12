🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — One local resident to win free “Sheetz for a Year,” the news release stated, announcing the company’s new store will open Thursday at 215 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m., with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year.

• Regarding the “Sheetz for a Year” — value of $2,500 in a Sheetz gift card; no purchase is necessary to win, must be present to win and over the age of 18 to enter.

The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. This new location, which opens to the public at 8 a.m., will also welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the H & J Weinberg Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Food Bank — a Feeding America organization which distributes nearly 17 million pounds of food each year to people facing hunger in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer, while supplies last, from 9 to 11 a.m.

A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz also extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.

Sheetz operates 720-plus store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.