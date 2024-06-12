🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Chris Huntzinger, temporary Chairman of the Republican Party of Luzerne County, on Wednesday announced that District Conventions have been scheduled.

• The 121st District will convene at 5 p.m. June 14 at Slovak Club North End, 635 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

• The 119th District will meet at 6 p.m. June 24 at Republican Headquarters, 212 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

• The 120th District will convene at 6 p.m. June 25 at Republican Headquarters in Kingston.

• The 227th District will meet at 6 p.m. June 26 at King’s Pizza, 49 S. Mountain Blvd, Mountain Top.

• The 116th District will meet June 27, at Eli’s Place, 139 North Broad St., West Hazleton.

• The 118th District will meet at 7 p.m. July 1 at the Dupont VFW, 401 Main St., Dupont.

Huntzinger said all committee members must have their certificate of election and valid photo ID. Proxy voters must also bring a notarized proxy letter.

After all six districts convene, Huntzinger said a countywide convention will be held as well.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.