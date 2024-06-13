🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound as follows:

• Interstate 81 northbound from Exit 155 (Dorrance) to Exit 168 (Wilkes-Barre) in Luzerne County for bridge inspections. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13, to Tuesday, June 18.

• Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 151 (Stroudsburg) to Exit 145 (West Hazleton) in Luzerne County for bridge inspections. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

When encountering a work zone, PennDOT asks motorists to drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.