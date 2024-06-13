🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man who admitted to driving drunk when he crashed his vehicle that killed his friend and a woman was sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison Thursday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced James Edward Gordon, 43, of Garfield Street, to five to 10 years in prison on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and driving under the influence. Gordon pled guilty to the charges April 8.

Nanticoke police in court records say Gordon had a blood alcohol level of .209% after he crashed his Chevrolet Tahoe down an embankment at Field and College streets on Dec. 23, 2021.

Richard C. Gimbi Sr., 65, of Mountain Top, a rear seat passenger in the Chevrolet, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township on Dec. 27, 2021.

Another passenger, Terra Hill, sustained injuries to her head and suffered a broken left leg in two places.

Gordon initially claimed a deer ran in front of him causing him to swerve but later admitted he consumed alcohol for most of the day, court records say.