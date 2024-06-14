🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A knife and a fanny pack containing marijuana and paraphernalia were found on a Hazleton man who later attempted to smuggle a loaded handgun into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, according to charges filed.

Wilkes-Barre City police detectives refiled criminal offenses against Renan Jesus Tineo, 22, on Thursday, adding drug possession and a firearm offense.

Tineo was initially charged by city police May 29 when, according to court records, a .38-caliber handgun loaded with five hollow point bullets was found concealed in his sneaker during the intake process at the county correctional facility.

Two city officers transported Tineo and two other prisoners to the correctional facility during the overnight hours. As Tineo was permitted to use a restroom, he was instructed to remove his clothes as part of the intake process when the firearm was allegedly discovered.

The initial criminal complaint filed against Tineo was withdrawn as city detectives filed a new complaint, charging him with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal possession of a firearm, introduce a weapon used for an escape, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tineo was arraigned on the new set of charges by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre and remained jailed without bail as he was deemed a threat to the community.

Police detained Tineo on an alleged protection-from abuse violation when he attempted to flee a woman’s residence on Walnut Street, according to court records.

A fanny pack found on Tineo allegedly contained marijuana, rolling papers and a grinder. A knife was allegedly removed from Tineo’s pants pocket.

After Tineo was taken with two other prisoners to the county correctional facility, the loaded handgun was found concealed in his sneaker, court records say.

Numerous body cameras and video footage showed Tineo was only in contact with law enforcement officers from the time he was detained on Walnut Street to being dropped off at the correctional facility.

During an interview with detectives, Tineo admitted he was in possession of the firearm when detained at the Walnut Street house and maintained possession of the firearm until it was discovered, court records say.