HANOVER TWP. — A 2015 Holy Redeemer high school graduate was charged with stalking a former classmate at her residence in Liberty Hills, Hanover Township, early Thursday morning.

Darius Amir Washington, 27, of King of Prussia, was outside the woman’s residence on Patrick Henry Drive for several hours and sent her text messages to open the back door, according to court records.

The woman told Hanover Township police she had not seen Washington since high school.

Washington was arrested when police found him holding a blanket near a basement door to the woman’s house.

Washington was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of stalking, loitering and prowling at night, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and two counts of harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as Dixon deemed him a danger to the woman and a flight risk.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the woman’s residence at 1:11 a.m. Thursday when she reported she received text messages from Washington indicating he was at the back door. The text message read: “It’s Darius, open the back way.”

The woman looked out a window and saw Washington getting into a vehicle. She told police she knew Washington from high school but had not seen him in years.

An officer instructed Washington to stop contacting the woman.

About one hour later, Washington sent more text messages to the woman stating, “Let me know when the back way is open,” and, “Let me know when the back way is unlocked, I have snacks and fun and fun in the morning,” the complaint says.

Police returned to the woman’s residence just after 6 a.m. allegedly finding Washington holding a blanket standing next to the back door.