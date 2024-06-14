🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker met this week with industry leaders from across Pennsylvania in Harrisburg for a two-day summit hosted by the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board to promote the Shapiro Administration’s investments in Industry Partnership projects statewide that prepare Pennsylvania workers for family-sustaining jobs in the Commonwealth’s most dynamic industries.

Gov. Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal builds on the 2023-24 budget with bipartisan support for investments in workforce development, including an additional $2.2 million for Industry Partnerships.

“Through the Industry Partnership program, the Shapiro Administration is connecting the Commonwealth’s most forward-thinking employers and community leaders to ensure that Pennsylvania workers are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow in growing and established industries,” said Secretary Walker. “With the General Assembly’s support for additional funding, we’ll make new connections and reach more communities with collaborative Industry Partnership projects.”

Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration announced $4.2 million in Industry Partnership grants — including multiple projects to create or expand registered apprenticeship opportunities.

The Industry Partnership program encourages partnerships among businesses in various sectors to address education and training, economic development needs, coordination of regional support teams, identifying community resources, and providing further opportunities for collaboration. By focusing on sectors such as agriculture, information technology, health care, transportation and reshoring manufacturing operations, the Shapiro Administration says it is aligning its efforts with current and future industry needs.

Gov. Shapiro’s proposed 2024-25 budget continues to invest in career and technical and vo-tech education, apprenticeship programs, and on-the-job training. Governor Shapiro is proposing to:

• Invest $20 million in registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs.

• Build on last year’s investment in Career and Technical Education with a $2.4 million increase and continuation of $7 million in support of dual enrollment.

• Invest $2 million to build a digital one-stop-shop for career pathways serving all Pennsylvanians, regardless of their age or educational level.

• Invest $2 million to help businesses transition to skills-based hiring practices. Skills-based hiring practices will ensure that more Pennsylvanians who have the skills and experience but not a college degree – or the “right” degree – can find quality jobs that pay family-sustaining wages.

• Protect workers and law-abiding employers by adding 12 investigators to L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance.

• Expand and improve the Military Occupational Crosswalk resource for military families with a $500,000 investment to develop a user-friendly web portal.

Sen. Casey to Biden Administration: Help Pa. energy communities access bonus tax credit

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week urged U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to clarify guidance for clean energy bonus tax credit to ensure that all of Pennsylvania energy communities rightfully benefit from the bonus tax credit.

Sen. Casey said he fought to include this bonus credit in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), to encourage clean energy deployment and manufacturing in “energy communities,” areas whose economies and jobs are or were dependent on the coal, oil or natural gas energy sectors.

At present, unclear guidance from the Department of Treasury about bonus tax credit eligibility effectively excludes certain energy communities. Casey’s letter urged the Departments to issue clarified and more inclusive guidance so that Pennsylvania’s numerous energy communities can stand to benefit from the investment and jobs this credit will bring.

Sen. Casey wrote: “If Treasury does not issue these clarifications, our economy risks missing out on potential investments and job creation in the communities that need it the most and out climate stands to miss out on clean energy development. Energy communities in my home state of Pennsylvania have powered our Nation for generations. Issuing clarifications will enable them to continue this legacy.”

Clarifying guidance for bonus tax credit eligibility to not unintentionally exclude former fossil fuel energy plants will allow the bonus tax credit to be allocated according to the bill’s original intent. As fossil fuel sites continue to retire and become optimal sites for clean energy redevelopment, clarifying bonus tax credit guidance will the increase opportunities for energy communities’ economies to be supported by clean energy investments.

State awards nearly $4.9M to 50 organizations boosting digital literacy

The Shapiro Administration this week announced nearly $4.9 million in grants to 50 community organizations throughout Pennsylvania for programs to improve digital literacy among job seekers so they can be successful in finding, obtaining and maintaining employment.

In this round of digital-literacy funding — the fifth since 2021 — the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has awarded grants to 29 organizations with established programs and 21 organizations that will use the funding to start new programs.

L&I’s digital-literacy grants program provides funding to organizations in local communities that teach residents how to effectively navigate platforms used in the job search process and the workplace, including digital fundamentals, digital citizenship, and understanding digital information — especially in communities lacking access to broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet.

“Digital-literacy programs offer every Pennsylvanian a chance to compete for a good job on a level playing field, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting the programs across the Commonwealth that are connecting talented individuals with the knowledge they need to open doors to opportunity,” L&I secretary Nancy A. Walker said. “With this round of funding, we’re ensuring that organizations serving nearly two-thirds of Pennsylvania counties are empowered to offer this valuable service.”

Receiving an L&I grant for up to $100,000 for existing digital-literacy programs was Luzerne County Community College.

PennDOT opens electric vehicle charging stations off of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that a federally-funded electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Emlenton, is now open to the public following expansion under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The charging station is the second opened in Pennsylvania as part of the NEVI program, with the Commonwealth becoming only the third state to open multiple NEVI-funded stations after New York and Ohio. The Shapiro Administration – reinforcing its commitment to combating climate change and providing Pennsylvania drivers with reliable, green transportation options — also recently announced conditional awards for Round 1A of NEVI project funding.

“After being one of the first states in the nation to begin construction on an EV charging station under the NEVI program, we’re now getting even more done,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s leadership, our investments in electric vehicle infrastructure are paving the way to a greener, cleaner future with more options available for Pennsylvania travelers.”

NEVI funding supports the Commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) (see a of AFCs here). Pennsylvania has over 1,800 miles of AFCs. Per guidance from U.S. DOT, NEVI formula funds must first be used to “build out” designated AFCs (meaning there must be no more than 50 miles between stations and less than 1 mile from an AFC exit) and meet U.S. DOT minimum standards and requirements.

Rep. Watro to host Town Hall meeting for veterans on June 20

In his continuing effort to assist local veterans and their families, Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, will host a town hall meeting for veterans in partnership with the American Legion.

The town hall will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at Watro’s district office in Hazleton, 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. Light refreshments will be served.

“I am pleased to be giving veterans and their dependents an opportunity to discuss services and benefit programs available to them with a department service officer from the American Legion,” said Watro. “Any veteran with questions about his or her benefits is encouraged to attend and have them answered.”

Registration for the town hall is requested, but not required, by calling Watro’s office at 570-453-1344.

In addition, a U.S. Department of Military Affairs mobile veterans center will be parked out front of the office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide counseling services to veterans and make referrals.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.