The final day of the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale is Saturday. Offering a variety of reading options, the book sale has been open to the public for free since June 8.
The Osterhout Free Library’s Tent Book Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday with a pair of promotions being available during that period of time. For the sale’s “Bag & Box Day,” shoppers can fill a bag with items for $5, and fill a cardboard box for $10.
The spread of genres at the book sale is extensive, ranging from children’s books to sociology and entertainment books. In addition to reading material, the sale also includes a selection of CDs and DVDs.