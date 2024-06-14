By Sam Zavada [email protected]

Tiffany Stacy checks out the ‘Christmas’ reading options during the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale on Friday afternoon. Sam Zavada | Times Leader

Tiffany Stacy checks out the ‘Christmas’ reading options during the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale on Friday afternoon.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Bob Angeli looks over the ‘Hardcover Mystery’ books during the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale on Friday afternoon.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

Bob Angeli looks over the ‘Hardcover Mystery’ books during the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale on Friday afternoon.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader
<p>Books in the ‘Religious’ section are shown at the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale.</p> <p>Sam Zavada | Times Leader</p>

Books in the ‘Religious’ section are shown at the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale.

Sam Zavada | Times Leader

The final day of the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale is Saturday. Offering a variety of reading options, the book sale has been open to the public for free since June 8.

The Osterhout Free Library’s Tent Book Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday with a pair of promotions being available during that period of time. For the sale’s “Bag & Box Day,” shoppers can fill a bag with items for $5, and fill a cardboard box for $10.

The spread of genres at the book sale is extensive, ranging from children’s books to sociology and entertainment books. In addition to reading material, the sale also includes a selection of CDs and DVDs.