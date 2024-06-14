🔊 Listen to this

Books in the ‘Religious’ section are shown at the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale.

Bob Angeli looks over the ‘Hardcover Mystery’ books during the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale on Friday afternoon.

The final day of the Osterhout Free Library’s 47th Annual Tent Book Sale is Saturday. Offering a variety of reading options, the book sale has been open to the public for free since June 8.

The Osterhout Free Library’s Tent Book Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday with a pair of promotions being available during that period of time. For the sale’s “Bag & Box Day,” shoppers can fill a bag with items for $5, and fill a cardboard box for $10.

The spread of genres at the book sale is extensive, ranging from children’s books to sociology and entertainment books. In addition to reading material, the sale also includes a selection of CDs and DVDs.