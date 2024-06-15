The transaction is expected to close on July 1

SCRANTON — Peoples Financial Services Corp. and FNCB Bancorp Inc. this week announced receipt of all required regulatory approvals or waivers necessary to complete the previously announced merger of FNCB with and into Peoples.

Peoples is the surviving corporation, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of Sept. 27, 2023, by and between Peoples and FNCB.

The merger is expected to close on July 1, pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located within the Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York.

Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities.

People’s business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely.

FNCB Bancorp Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 114 years, FNCB Bank offers a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. It operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties.

