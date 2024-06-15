🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Police say three are in custody and four were injured after a fight occurred Friday night at Montage Mountain’s Adult Swim.

Friday night 22/28 News reported a heavy police presence at Montage Mountain where multiple police units and ambulances were seen in the parking lot.

According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, the incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. when officers on the scene were told of a fight circle happening in the parking lot.

The Scranton Police Department said 22-year-old Divine Naysa Nari Taylor from Ithaca, N.Y., 25-year-old Nyree Keyna Tawa Pemberton from Ithaca, N.Y., and 29-year-old Kwesi Elias Green from Hanover Township, have been charged after the altercation left four injured.

Police on the scene say they saw Green swinging at two females, Pemberton and Taylor. Officers say they stepped in to control the fight before he ran closed fists into Pemberton knocking her unconscious.

The criminal complaint states an argument occurred inside the event and when the event was over they came after the victim again pulling a knife out, stabbing her and Green.

Police note during the investigation they discovered a weapon at the scene, Green and the victim had knife lacerations on their body.

The release states Taylor and Pemberton are not Pennsylvania residents and are being held at Lackawanna County Prison.

Officials say this remains an active investigation.