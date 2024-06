🔊 Listen to this

Kaylee Blewitt, 3, plays in the children’s section of the new multipurpose room at the Gather Community Space, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre — In This To-Gather, a Leadership Northeast project, celebrated the successful completion of the basement remodel at Gather Community Space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 15. The remodeled basement will serve as a dynamic and inviting space for various community activities, including workshops, meetings and social events.

The completion of the project was a testament to the organization’s collaborative efforts and dedication to community service.

“We are incredibly proud of the transformation we’ve achieved with the Gather Community Space basement,” said Maegan Zielinski, teammate of In This To-Gather. “This renovated space will significantly benefit the community by providing a versatile area for engagement, learning and social interaction.”