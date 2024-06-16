🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A pair of Times Leader Media Group executives mark significant events in their careers this month.

Times Leader Publisher Kerry Miscavage was selected by “Editor & Publisher” for their “15 over 50” salute, while Times Leader Executive Editor Joe Soprano will celebrate his 35th anniversary with the company later this month.

The news media professionals selected by E&P “were nominated for their strong leadership skills, transformational mindsets, commitment to journalistic and publishing excellence and ability to lead during challenging times. They are hopeful about the future and proud to be part of guiding the next generation forward,” according to the magazine.

The lists includes CEOs, publishers, editors and writers from newspapers and newspaper chains throughout the country.

Miscavage is just one of two media executives selected for the list from Pennsylvania.

“I am truly honored to receive this award from Editor and Publisher magazine,” Miscavage said. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our newspaper team, the unwavering support of our subscribers and advertisers, and our deep commitment to serving and enriching our community. This recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering quality journalism and meaningful connections.”

Miscavage, a Wilkes University graduate, began her career at the Times Leader in 1995 as a advertising assistant.

Soprano, a Penn State graduate, will celebrate his 35th anniversary at the Times Leader on June 19.

“There have been a lot of changes in journalism since I started at the Times Leader 35 years ago,” Soprano said. “But one thing that hasn’t changed is the commitment at the Times Leader to serve its readers and their communities.”

He began his career in the sports department in 1989. Since then he’s held a variety of jobs throughout the newsroom. He was named executive editor in December of 2017.