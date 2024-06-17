🔊 Listen to this

Doug Klopp, principal of Lake-Noxen Elementary, announced the following students made honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2023-2024 school year.

Aria Butler

Rilynn Gunshore

Connor Hosey

Addison Jeziorski

Lily Krause

Tyler Krogulski

AveMaria Lesh

Colby McDonald

Sophia Moran

Connor Mully

Ayden Picchi

Hope Rushton

Jessica Simoson

Mallory Smigielski

Maci Stehle

Armand Zongaro