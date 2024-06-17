🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — Police in Ashley Borough arrested Colton Drake Mettler after a foot chase while investigating a prowler attempting to enter parked vehicles late Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of Ross and Cemetery streets for a man yelling obscenities and attempting to enter parked vehicles at about 11:20 p.m.

A homeowner on Ross Street confronted the man, identified as Mettler, 24, of Zanesville, Ohio.

Mettler ran away and was spotted in a rear yard of a residence on Ashley Street, police reported.

Police reported Mettler jumped over a fence and refused officers’ commands to stop running, and was spotted at a residence on Timpson Street.

Mettler was stunned by a Taser when an officer encountered him allegedly attempting to enter a residence on Ashley Street.

Police later learned Mettler allegedly attempted to enter another residence and broke a door window.

Mettler was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

After his arrest Saturday night, police said Mettler was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he had to be restrained.

Police from Hanover Township assisted in the foot chase.