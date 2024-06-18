🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — PennDOT announced Tuesday that Chase Road (Route 1012) in Jackson Township is closed through the first week of July 2024 for a culvert replacement project.

The detour is as follows: Route 29 to US 11 and then Mountain Road to Chase Road.

PennDOT asks motorists when encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at — www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results.

