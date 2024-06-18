🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between Exits 155 (Dorrance) and 168 (Highland Park Boulevard, Wilkes–Barre) to perform pothole patching and shoulder cutting.

Work will take place on Thursday, June 20; Monday, June 24; and Tuesday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route to avoid traffic delays. Work is weather-dependent.

When encountering a work zone, PennDOT urges motorists to drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.co, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.