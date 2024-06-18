🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — Rep. Alec Ryncavage and the House Republican Policy Committee, led by Chairman Josh Kail, convened a hearing at Crestwood High School to discuss the Democrats’ Basic Education Funding Commission (BEFC) report and how it “fails to adequately support students and places an undue burden on citizens.”

House Bill 2370 — the education funding plan that narrowly passed the House — was also discussed.

The hearing — “Democrats’ Education Scheme Fails to Fund Students” — featured testifiers John Macri, president, and Rick Nardone, finance director, Crestwood School Board; and parent Danielle Petroski.

According to a news release sent by Ryncavage’s office, each expressed concern that the proposed funding will negatively affect the Crestwood School District.

The news release stated: “While Crestwood has one of the lowest administrative costs-per-student ratios in the state, the testifiers fear residents will be subject to increased property taxes and programs such as art, music and library may be cut from the curriculum as funding is disproportionately spread among school districts.”

Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, said prior to the hearing, only one side of the narrative was shared about the funding proposal.

“It is not a fix all,” Ryncavage said. “I was honored to host this hearing and welcome my colleagues to my district to discuss education funding for the students across the Commonwealth. We can all agree that schools should be properly funded, but the process must be thoughtful, have a commonsense approach and consider the needs of all students. If we’re going to address comprehensive school funding, there should be no losers.”

Ryncavage said he looks forward to returning to Harrisburg to keep this important discussion on the front burner.

“There has always been consensus among Republicans that there needs to be robust school funding, but sadly, some policymakers are funding and ‘solving problems’ for a snapshot in time instead a long-range plan,” said Kail, R-Beaver/Washington. “We need to fund students, not systems, and it is my hope that we can continue the conversation that education is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and that we need to keep an open mind on solutions that will benefit all children.”

In addition to Kail and Ryncavage, the following members of the Policy Committee also participated: Reps. Torren Ecker, R-Adams/Cumberland; Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon; Robert Leadbeter, R-Columbia; Kristin Marcell, R-Bucks; David Rowe, R-Snyder/Union/Mifflin/Juniata; Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; and Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill.

