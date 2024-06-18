Pianist Lex Sloot performs at JCC

Starting with Felix Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March” and concluding a little more than a hour later with Billy Joel’s “This Night,” local entrepreneur and pianist Lex Sloot presented a mini concert at the Jewish Community Center in Kingston for an appreciative audience on Tuesday.

“I knew so many of the songs,” a woman commented afterward, explaining the familiarity contributed to her enjoyment.

All of the pieces in the presentation had been composed and/or sung by Jewish artists, from Barry Manilow’s “Could It Be Magic” to Neil Sedaka’s “Will You (Still) Love Me Tomorrow” to Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water.”

Sloot received a special round of applause when he said he especially wanted to play a song Bette Midler made famous, “The Rose,” in honor of his wife, Jennifer, whose maiden name was Rose.

“How full my heart is,” Jennifer Sloot said later, telling the audience she was happy that they had been treated to a concert similar to what she hears every day when her husband practices. “I open the window and hear the wonderful music while I’m pulling weeds out of my garden,” she said with a smile.

At several points during the presentation Lex Sloot invited the audience to sing along — but people seemed to be too shy, even though just about everyone must have known the words to “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof” or “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.”

But then, after Sloot had concluded the program, Rabbi Larry Kaplan pointed out Tuesday it was Susy Weiss’ birthday and suggested the audience sing “Happy Birthday” to her. They did.

After the concert Weiss, who is a teacher at the midrasha school co-sponsored by Temple Israel and Temple B’nai B’rith, said she had thoroughly enjoyed all the music Sloot played and all of the musicians whose work he represented. “He really took the best of each one,” she said.

“You could close your eyes and feel the music,” her friend Monique Pritchard added. “He played with such feeling.”

Comparing the concert to “a wine tasting,” Sloot said he only had time to offer a taste of the music of various artists. “You don’t drink the whole bottle,” he said.