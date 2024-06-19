‘Bitter Souls’ scene filmed at West Pittston ice cream shop

Nineteen-year-old Avaryana Rose, acting veteran of over 30 films, stands with her parents, Tracy and Rob, in front of Ballyhoo Ice Cream & Candy Store, West Pittston, while taking a break from filming the thriller movie ‘Bitter Souls.’

Cast and crew of ‘Bitter Souls’ were filming a scene at Ballyhoo Ice Cream and Candy Store, West Pittston, on Tuesday. The movie stars Avaryana Rose, Michael Hargrove, and Destiny Leilani Brown. The production has been shot over the last few weeks at Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Expect to see the movie screen near Halloween later this year.

WEST PITTSTON — A Florida-based movie production company set up shop at West Pittston’s Ballyhoo Ice Cream & Candy shop to film a scene of the horror flick “Bitter Souls” on Tuesday.

The movie stars Avaryana Rose, Michael Hargrove and Destiny Leilani Brown. It has been filmed in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties featuring a local movie crew.

According to local producer of the film, Robert Savakinus, the movie is targeting Halloween of 2024 for release.