‘Bitter Souls’ scene filmed at West Pittston ice cream shop
WEST PITTSTON — A Florida-based movie production company set up shop at West Pittston’s Ballyhoo Ice Cream & Candy shop to film a scene of the horror flick “Bitter Souls” on Tuesday.
The movie stars Avaryana Rose, Michael Hargrove and Destiny Leilani Brown. It has been filmed in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties featuring a local movie crew.
According to local producer of the film, Robert Savakinus, the movie is targeting Halloween of 2024 for release.