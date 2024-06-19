🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Police in Wright Township arrested a man from New York City on allegations he was in possession of a stolen vehicle and credit cards early Tuesday morning.

Mohammad Sameer, 23, of Brooklyn, was detained when he was spotted walking along South Mountain Boulevard, telling an officer he was going to a friend’s house just after 3 a.m., according to court records.

When Sameer was questioned, police had initiated an inquiry why a 2016 Toyota Rav4 was parked at the fuel pumps of 309 Fuel when the gasoline service station was closed, court records say.

Surveillance footage showed Sameer parked the Toyota at the fuel pumps and walked away.

Police discovered the Toyota was reported stolen to the New York City Police Department.

A search of Sameer revealed five credit cards that belonged to another person, court records say.

Sameer was charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property for the stolen Toyota and five misdemeanor counts for the credit cards.

District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township arraigned Sameer and jailed him at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Police in Rice Township and Fairview Township assisted at the scene.