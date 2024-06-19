🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Police in Forty Fort on Wednesday say they are seeking information about the whereabouts of 15-year-old Bella Marie Walton who is considered endangered due to a medical issue.

Walton was reported missing June 15 with her last known location in Hellertown, Northampton County. She may be in the company of Collin Merwarth, 15, from Hellertown.

Forty Fort police say Walton is insulin-dependent.

Walton is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 129 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and cut off blue jean shorts.

Merwarth is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hellertown police also issued a report about the two missing juveniles.

Anyone with information about the location of Walton and Merwarth is asked to call 911.