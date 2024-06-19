🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Police are warning residents of a new rental property scam circulating in the area.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said that suspects are advertising ‘Apartments for Rent in the Wilkes-Barre Area’ and when someone expresses interest, they are asked to fill out a lease a agreement.

Once the agreement is completed and sent back, they request payment in the form of Apple Gift Cards, and photos of the cards and security codes are then sent to the suspects.

The post states that when the prospective renter goes to the apartment at an agreed date and time, they find the apartment is already rented.

Police urged people to always be on the lookout for potential scams and to view an apartment in person and verify the rental is legitimate before any money exchanges hands.