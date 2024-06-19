🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Rep. Dane Watro this week said his heart hurts to hear about senior citizens unable to pay for medications and parents unable to afford their children’s extracurricular activities.

“That’s why it was important for me to host a hearing on historic tax cuts,” said Watro, R-Hazleton. “House Bill 2388 is critically important to today’s economy. Let’s not make this political. Let’s do the right thing and get it done.”

Rep. Watro and the House Republican Policy Committee, led by Chairman Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, convened the second hearing in a series to discuss the House Republican tax cut bill — House Bill 2388 — that would return $3 billion to the people of Pennsylvania by reducing the Personal Income Tax (PIT) rate from 3.07% to 2.8% and eliminating the Gross Receipts Tax on electric bills.

The hearing, “Historic Tax Cuts,” featured testifiers Andrew Holman, policy analyst, Commonwealth Foundation; Nicarol Soto, local parent; and Mary Labert, councilwoman, McAdoo Borough Council.

Watro said Pennsylvania’s economy is stagnant. He said the Commonwealth is struggling to balance an aging population without incentives to retain young workers.

Watro added that businesses are relocating to states with more favorable tax environments, and start-ups are deterred by the “start-up penalty.” He said inflation has made everyday essentials, like groceries, gas and electricity, unaffordable for many.

“Amidst the bleak reality, the governor claims he wants Pennsylvania to compete with other states,” Watro said. “Instead of putting money back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians, he is spending taxpayers’ money without restraint.”

Chairman Kail said there are two visions playing out in Harrisburg right now.

“In one, Harrisburg spends your money,” Kail said. “In the second, Harrisburg gives money back to you so you can choose wisely what you do with your own resources. “House Republicans are fighting to get money back in your pocket because you know how to spend your own money better than Harrisburg does. I am hopeful that we’re going to get this bill across the finish line and offer relief to the citizens of Pennsylvania.”

