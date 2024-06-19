🔊 Listen to this

Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse has been a vendor at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market since its inception.

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown will officially open the 2024 season of the City’s farmers market at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Public Square. Vendor stands will open at 10 a.m. Eric Rudy will sing the National Anthem.

The Farmers Market will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 14, excluding July 4.

For information, visit www.wilkes-barre.city/farmersmarket or the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3KArk7jpz.

Upcoming special days at the Farmers Market include Children’s Day on Aug. 22, Active Aging Day on Sept. 5, and Multicultural Festival Preview Day on Sept. 12. The City will also partner with McCarthy Tire for Truckers Against Trafficking on July 25.

The city thanks Diamond City Partnership for it donation to the market.

Live music

Live music, presented by Geisinger, will be presented between June 20 and Sept. 26. The schedule is as follows.

June 20 — Eric Rudy

June 27 — Don Shappelle

July 11 — Ben Yates

July 18 — Leighann & Andy

July 25 — Broken Road Duo

Aug. 1 — Toasted

Aug. 8 — Billie Fink & Georgetown Outlaws

Aug. 15 — Tori V

Aug. 22 — Steve Gryb

Aug. 29 — The Music Room

Sept. 5 — John Stevens

Sept. 12 — Son De Tres Trio

Sept. 19 — Dustin Douglas

Sept. 26 — Stanky & the Coalminers

Vendors

This season’s vendors include:

Farmers: Quality, fresh, and locally grown and raised meat, eggs, fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, cider, mushrooms and more from Hoagland’s Farm, Brace’s Orchard, Dream Green Farm, Larry O’Malia Farms, Golomb’s Farm and Greenhouse, Kessler Farms, Broyan’s Farm Produce, Back Mountain Microgreens, Bee’s Greens and Mycofarm, Zimmerman’s Farm, Rowland’s Farm and Dymond’s Farm.

Food trucks: Sammy’s Caribbean Grill, Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes, The Ice Cream Truck, Around the Table, El Rey Azteca, Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, Notis The Gyro King, Snooks Wings and Things, The Sharif Express, Maddy’s Doghouse, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company and Glen Lyon Kielbasa.

Prepared and packaged food vendors: Beekeeper’s Daughter honey, Jagger’s Doggy Deli, Beta Bread, Favorite Flavors’ tea and herbs, My Sister’s Granola and Shpoppy Shawn’s Shmoked Cheese

Assorted non-food vendors and nonprofits: Joyce Zhang, The Rock Shop, Scentsy, My Sister’s Henna, Sordoni Art Gallery and The Candy Queen.