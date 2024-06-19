🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman was charged with child endangerment following a domestic dispute that occurred earlier this month, according to city police.

A post on the department’s Facebook page stated that Pamela Cruz Santana, 28, was charged with two felony accounts of child endangerment after leaving three young children at home without proper supervision, as well as one felony count of aggravated assault stemming from a domestic dispute that happened the same night.

According to the post, at around 3:40 a.m. on June 16, officers were called to a residence on Lehigh Street and found both Cruz and Fabio Sanchez, 45, of Nanticoke, with injuries stemming from a recent physical altercation between the two of them that occurred after returning home from a local casino.

Police said Cruz reported that Sanchez had repeatedly struck her, which caused injuries to her head and hands, and Sanchez stated that Cruz had cut him with a knife, causing injuries to his face.

EMS personnel were called to the scene to treat both individuals, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned Cruz had left three young children inside of the home without proper supervision while she and Sanchez were out for the evening.

Police said the children were released to a family member and both Sanchez and Cruz were taken into custody and held for arraignment.

According to court records, Sanchez was charged with simple assault and harassment and was released after posting $15,000 of unsecured bail.

Cruz remains in custody after being unable to post bail.