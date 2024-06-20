People find ways to cool off as heat wave grips the Wyoming Valley

🔊 Listen to this

A girl jumps off of the diving board and into the Kingston Community Pool on Wednesday during the peak of the day’s heat.

KINGSTON — As the heat wave that has ravaged the Midwest and Northeast this week puts Luzerne County squarely in its sights, many members of the community are looking for ways to cool off. The temperature in the Wyoming Valley on Wednesday afternoon held steady in the mid-90s.

For some, there’s no better way to embrace — or, in some cases, dodge — the sun than hanging out by the Kingston Community Pool.

The community pool was packed with multiple generations of people, who engaged in a number of iconic summertime activities. Some dove into the water, while others sunbathed. Some found shady areas, chatted with friends and watched the mass of people enjoy the pool experience from afar.

Haylie Oliphant, one of the lifeguards at the Kingston Community Pool, said Wednesday’s substantial crowd only required a few moments of minor help from the safety squad. Considering the significant amount of children at the pool on Wednesday, the lack of incidents is considered a huge win.

“We have a lot of camps coming, and a lot of big families,” Oliphant said of the crowd’s makeup. “But they’re listening to us and we’re working around them.”

This year is Oliphant’s fourth as a lifeguard at the Kingston Community Pool, and she said the amount of people there has not dramatically increased as a result of the heat wave. While acknowledging that Wednesday’s weather did bring in a solid amount of people, Oliphant attributed the lack of a substantial bump in attendance to the day of the week.

“Usually weekends are pretty busy, and then Thursdays and Fridays,” said Oliphant of the pool’s most popular days.

Oliphant did note that a day like Wednesday is especially popular amongst the pool’s members, though the line to get in on the non-member side of the check-in area was rather long in the late afternoon.

One of the members who came out to the Kingston Community Pool on Wednesday was Renee Dauber, who came with her son from West Pittston to enjoy a day by the water. The heat wave was one of the main inspirations for their visit.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else today, except for a beach or here,” Dauber said with a laugh. Given the watery options, the Kingston Community Pool membership is “well-worth it,” according to Dauber.

Dauber said the heat wave, in general, is not something she is particularly bothered by, attributing that to her preference of season.

“I much prefer this over the winter,” she said. “I hate the winter, so I don’t care how hot it gets, as long as I have a body of water to swim in.”

Donna Brdaric, of Wyoming, and her friend, Monica, were among the folks who flocked to the shade to dampen the sun’s vigor. Brdaric saw Wednesday as a great day to spend at the Kingston Community Pool, of which she is also a member.

“It’s a beautiful day for the pool, and I’m so happy to see all the children and the adults swimming,” said Brdaric.

As for her own strategy for staying protected from the heat wave, Brdaric’s method is simple. It includes wearing sunscreen and a staggered approach to the shaded areas and the pool itself.

“We sit under the umbrella, and I hop in the water when I get warm,” Brdaric said.