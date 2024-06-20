NEPA Rainbow Alliance to hold PrideFest downtown

According to the City of Wilkes-Barre, several road closures will be in effect Sunday for NEPA Rainbow Alliance’s NEPA PrideFest parade and celebration downtown.

Lineup for the parade begins at 11 a.m. with the parade beginning at noon. The festival will then continue on Public Square until 4 p.m.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the parade will line up on South Main Street between Ross and South Streets and on South Street between South Washington and South Main, and on South Street between Franklin and South Main Streets. All parade participants will come into the staging area from Ross and South Main Street.

The parade will head down South Main to Public Square. The parade route will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The streets surrounding Public Square — East Market from Washington Street to Public Square, West Market from Franklin to Public Square, South Main from Northampton to Public Square and North Main Street from Butler Lane to Public Square — will be closed until the festival finishes between 4 and 5 p.m.