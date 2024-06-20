🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre will complete a drill/exercise and evaluation of the Brookside Flood Wall on Monday, June 24, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The exercise is expected to conclude by 11 a.m.

The city’s emergency response team will be erecting the portable Brookside Levee Flood Gates. The exercise enables the city’s emergency responders to remain pro-active in protecting the Brookside neighborhood from flooding.

During the drill, North Washington Street will be closed between Brookside Street and Biscontini Road and motorists are urged to avoid the area.