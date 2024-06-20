🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Government Study Commission on Thursday continued its mission to get organized to as it moves forward.

The commission approved several motions at its meeting, including advertising for proposals, qualifications for a solicitor, a consultant and a recording secretary. It also approved asking the Luzerne County Council to authorize $60,000 to be used for budgetary items.

Last month, the commission began putting together a framework on how it plans to start assessing the home rule charter and identifying deficiencies.

Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith addressed the commission, offering several comments.

“I suggest the commission create a web page that would allow the public to participate more in this process and be informed,” Griffith said. “I would also like to have a public meeting held with no agenda items, just to hear the questions and concerns of the public.”

Griffith suggested holding that meeting at the county’s building in Forty Fort.

Commission Chair Tim McGinley told Griffith that there is a web page in place and a common email address for people to access.

Denise Williams, Kingston Township, chair of the county’s Board of Elections, said she would like to be included in the process to offer her comments on the study.

Much discussion was on the hiring of a solicitor. The commission members feel there is a need to have a legal opinion on much of what the commission will be considering.

Commission member Ted Ritsick said he feels it is best to have a solicitor on board as soon as possible. He suggested a July 10 as the deadline to respond to the RFP/RFQ. The commission’s next meeting is set for July 18.

Ritsick also moved to disperse questions that the commission has prepared to county council, county boards, county judiciary and administration and departments.

Commission member Cindy Malkemes said she wants to assure that the questions get out to all pertinent county people and departments.

Ritsick said once a solicitor comes on board, that person could then offer opinions/guidance as to who the commission can include on the disbursement of questions.

McGinley noted that anyone can come to a meeting or send an email Ritsick said the commission needs a starting point to get the process rolling.

Commission member Stephen J. Urban said he does not want to limit the questions be sent to just county employees — he said county residents also should be asked and he also said the commission should schedule meetings on the road.

The four-question survey would seek responses from numerous county officials about their opinion of the charter as it applies to their operations, any specific conflicts they encounter between the charter and state law, suggested charter changes and how proposed changes could be worded.

Last month, Ritsick suggested the survey, saying it was a no-cost way to collect mass data that will help the seven-citizen panel narrow down and identify aspects of the charter warranting further review.

Targeting specific areas of the charter through a survey also will help obtain more accurate cost proposals from prospective consultants, Ritsick said. Commission members generally agreed they do not want to pay a consultant to assist with aspects of the charter that are properly functioning.

Members of the Commission are: Tim McGinley, chair; Vito Malacari, vice chair; Ted Ritsick, secretary; Cindy Malkemes, treasurer; Matt Mitchell; Mark Shaffer; and Stephen J. Urban.

