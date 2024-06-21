🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hunlock Township was acquitted by a Luzerne County jury Thursday of raping a girl in 1995.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours finding Adam James Bach, 44, of Main Road, not guilty on charges of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse following a two day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Bach was also cleared of aggravated indecent assault by Sklarosky.

Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny charged Bach in September 2022, after a woman reported in 2018, he sexually assaulted her inside her Huntington Township home when she was 7 years old in 1995, according to court records. Bach was 16 at the time.

When investigators interviewed Bach in April 2022, he strongly denied the allegations claiming he had not spoken to the girl since the 1990s.

Attorney Frank T. McCabe II represented Bach.