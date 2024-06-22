🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton band Six Shots was the opening act at the first Rockin’ the Mountain concert in Hazleton’s City View Park on Friday night.

The first-ever Rockin’ the Mountain concert took place at City View Park in Hazleton on Friday night. The new, free concert series is being presented by the City of Hazleton, Hazleton Parks & Recreation and Visit Luzerne County.

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John performed on Friday night, with opening act Six Shots.

The inaugural Rockin’ the Mountain series will have additional shows at 5 p.m. the next two Fridays, June 28 and July 5. The June 28 show will feature An Evening With Stevie: A Tribute to Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac, and the July 5 show will feature Danny V’s 52nd St. Band, a tribute to the music of Billy Joel.

In addition to the music, Rockin’ the Mountain features food vendors and a beer tent.

For information, visit hazletonparks.com/rockinthemountain.