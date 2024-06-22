🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, chief operating officer at The Institute, this week said The Institute wanted to learn about household emergency plans in place throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and part of their research involved a community survey.

Avery-Stoss said The Institute has released released a study of the region’s economic resilience.

According to Avery-Stoss, the organization’s Jobs, Economy, and Economic Development Task Force guided this research. She explained that many communities are focusing on resilience planning in the wake of natural disasters, such as fires and flooding, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goals of such planning are to reduce damage to infrastructure, decrease disruption and shorten the length of negative impact,” Avery-Stoss said. “The study found that most of the households are prepared with first-aid kits, which is helpful, but not enough. Few had designated meeting places for family members in the event of a disaster, for example. Many did not know about children’s school emergency plans.”

The survey asked people to identify the challenges that prevent them from disaster planning. About 56% cited lack of knowledge about how to prepare. Nearly 40% cited lack of knowledge about risks connected to potential emergencies.

Furthermore, more than half felt that Northeastern Pennsylvania’s roads and transportation infrastructure are highly vulnerable to chronic stresses and acute shocks.

They felt similarly about cellular and broadband service.

Avery-Stoss said a well-maintained transportation infrastructure ensures smoother response when disaster occurs. It also ensures that roads have capacity to manage evacuation if needed.

Internet access and communication capabilities prepare a region to act immediately after an acute shock. Internet access also allows people to access emergency resources that may not be available otherwise.

“Equity is one of many issues to consider when addressing resilience,” stated Avery-Stoss. “People who are vulnerable — such as seniors and individuals with disabilities, for instance — must be able to access resources that are readily available to others. This includes safe and affordable housing, high-quality health care, and transportation.”

To ensure that all residents are helped by resiliency-building efforts, Avery-Stoss said it is vital for community leaders to address these equity challenges. She said people who are vulnerable cannot recover from acute shocks and chronic stresses as well as their more resilient neighbors. These individuals must be secure in order for the region to remain vibrant overall.

Avery-Stoss said many areas across the country have made great strides in terms of resiliency planning. Local leaders can look to them as examples. They may pursue new affordable housing programs, for example, or adopt green energy initiatives. It may also be helpful to engage densely populated urban areas such as Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Hazleton with the Resilient Cities Network (for global knowledge, partnerships and potential funding options).

“Northeastern Pennsylvania may have some work to do when it comes to resilience, but there are many strengths to think about as well,” Avery-Stoss added. “We have a diverse economy. There is no need to rely on just one sector. We have many social service agencies that have already proven how well they come together during times of crisis. We have stocks of schools and health care providers. They are assets that can help the region adapt to change.”

