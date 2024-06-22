🔊 Listen to this

The Berwick Police Department’s Special Operations Group (SOG) announced it concluded an investigation on Saturday regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics.

According to a news release:

As part of an on-going criminal investigation, members of SOG learned that Jimmie Miller, 35, and Jimmie McClean, 54, were distributing illegal narcotics from their residence, 807 N. Vine St., Apt. B, in Berwick. Miller is the son of McClean.

On Friday, a lawfully issued search and seizure warrant was executed at the North Vine Street property by the Borough of Berwick Police Department, who were assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bloomsburg Police Department’s K-9 Team.

At the time of the warrant service, both Miller and McClean were immediately secured into police custody without incident. Several items consistent with narcotics trafficking were located and seized, including approximately 222 grams, or nearly a half of a pound, of marijuana; and seven grams of psilocybin mushrooms; various drug paraphernalia; and $2,722.

Both Miller and McClean were arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; one count of criminal conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Miller and McClean were arraigned in front of District Justice Doug Brewer and bail was set at $25,000 for each. Neither Miller nor McClean were able to post bail and are being held at the Columbia County Prison.