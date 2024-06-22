🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week invited the public to comment on the draft 2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The program consists of projects around the state that support the Shapiro Administration’s vision of a safe and reliable transportation network that connects Pennsylvanians to opportunities and services.

The comment period will remain open until July 3, 2024.

The draft 2025 STIP consists of a list of prioritized projects and project phases identified for federal, state, local and private funding over a four-year period for capital improvements and includes 23 regional Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs), the independent Wayne County TIP, and two statewide-managed programs, the Interstate Management Program and Statewide Initiatives TIPs.

“Infrastructure that serves everyone requires input from everyone,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Planning for the future of transportation infrastructure is a complex process, and I encourage everyone to submit their comments and take part in this process.”

The draft, including an infographic providing an overview of the STIP process can be viewed at https://talkpatransportation.com/how-it-works/stip.

Comments can be submitted by filling out the online comment form at TalkPATransportation.com, or emailing a fillable form to [email protected].

The public may also call PennDOT to share their comments at 717-783-2262. If you have other questions or challenges, contact PennDOT’s Bureau of Equal Opportunity to request help by emailing [email protected] or calling 717-787-5891; TTY (711).

The STIP makes up the first four years of the 12-Year Program (TYP), Pennsylvania’s mid-range planning tool. The TYP lists planned projects and associated funding for the next 12-year horizon.

State Law requires PennDOT to prepare an update to Pennsylvania’s TYP every two years and submit it for adoption to the State Transportation Commission (STC). The draft 2025 STIP will be adopted as part of the 2025 TYP update by the STC during the August 14, 2024, STC business meeting.

After the 2025 TYP is adopted, PennDOT submits the draft 2025 STIP to the Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transit Administration and the US Environmental Protection Agency for a 45-day federal review period.

Information about the state’s infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at https://www.projects.penndot.gov.

Reps. Kaufer, Kinkead to discuss bipartisan adult-use cannabis legalization on Monday

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, will be joined by other lawmakers and stakeholders at a Capitol news conference on Monday to discuss the first comprehensive, bipartisan adult-use cannabis bill to be introduced in the House of Representatives.

Their proposal would prioritize public safety, consumer protection, social equity and criminal justice reform.

Joining Kaufer and Kinkead will be Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia; Meredith Buettner, Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition executive director; Michael O’Donnell, Northumberland County district attorney; and others.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday , June 24, in the Capitol Media Center, State Capitol Complex, Harrisburg.

Kaufer said on Monday a bill he is introducing underscores a commitment to responsible regulation of the cannabis industry, while addressing the diverse needs of Pennsylvania’s communities.

“By prioritizing public safety and consumer protection, this legislation will build on the successful regulatory structure of the state’s medical cannabis program, continuing stringent standards for product quality, packaging and labeling to ensure the well-being of all consumers,” Kaufer said.

The two legislators said by leveraging Pennsylvania’s robust medical cannabis program and agricultural infrastructure, the proposed legislation aims to foster job creation and generate significant tax revenue for the commonwealth, while helping eradicate the illicit market plaguing many communities.

“It is well past time for the commonwealth to legalize cannabis for recreational use, address the injustices of the failed War on Drugs, and ensure that Pennsylvanians can benefit from this industry in the same way our neighboring states have,” Kinkead said. “Our bipartisan effort to provide specific language that takes the best practices from other states is the next substantial step in finally getting this done.”

Recognizing the potential of Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector, the bill provides broad opportunities for farmers to participate in the legal cannabis market.

By integrating cannabis cultivation into the state’s agricultural landscape, the legislation would not only support local farmers, but also contribute to the growth of a sustainable and professionalized industry.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors resolution condemning ban on liquefied natural gas

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.Res.1303, condemning what he called the “politically motivated” ban on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries.

This resolution responds to President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of an indefinite ban on natural gas export permits to non-FTA countries, pending a climate impact review.

Annually, Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry supports nearly 123,000 jobs and contributes more than $41 billion in economic activity.

Furthermore, $2.3 billion in royalties were paid to more than 186,000 recipients in Pennsylvania in 2023 from oil and natural gas royalties.

More than $193 million of these royalties are attributable to LNG exports. Despite studies demonstrating the positive impacts of U.S. LNG exports, including significant economic benefits and reduced emissions, Meuser said the Biden Administration has “paused” permits for to conduct more studies.

The resolution condemns the Administration’s suspension of LNG export permits as reckless and harmful to the U.S. energy sector, calling for an immediate lift of the ban to restore confidence and stability in this vital industry.

Additionally, it urges prioritization of American workers and communities over partisan political agendas.

“The adverse impact of (these) energy policies are detrimental to our economy and national security,” Meuser said. “By favoring partisan ideologies over outcomes, the Biden administration is prioritizing Moscow over communities in our District like Montrose.”

Meuser said this pause on LNG export projects creates global uncertainty, hampering America’s ability to leverage natural gas in the international market and undermining the economic and strategic benefits we offer allies.

“I strongly support this resolution, reinforcing House Republicans’ dedication to advancing American energy,” Meuser said.

H.Res.1303 was referred to both the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

PBDA to offer $20M program to provide laptops, for libraries, nonprofits, community institutions

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) Executive Director Brandon Carson this week announced that the application period for the new Digital Connectivity Technology Program will be open beginning Thursday, June 20, through Monday, August 19.

Online applications can be made through the PBDA website starting June 20.

Through the new program, the PBDA will purchase and distribute $20 million in laptops for eligible public-facing institutions such as libraries, municipalities, workforce training organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and other community anchor institutions located in areas where affordability has been identified as a barrier to broadband adoption and use who will then make them available to individuals who lack the technology needed to access the internet.

The PBDA will begin reviewing Digital Connectivity Technology Program applications on August 20 and anticipates announcing the grant awards in November. Projects are expected to begin in early 2025. Grant recipients are required to make digital skills training available through their own program or the free options on the PBDA website, however end users are not required to participate in a training program.

“We are working hard to provide the resources Pennsylvanians need to make ‘internet for all’ a reality across the Commonwealth,” Carson said. “The Digital Connectivity Technology Program will provide libraries and other community institutions with the technology required to give Pennsylvanians the internet access they need to have better health, education, and economic outcomes.”

