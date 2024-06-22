🔊 Listen to this

A Coaldale juvenile was charged as an adult on seven counts, including two for aggravated assault and one for evading arrest, stemming from an incident that took place on Thursday night in Freeland.

Christopher J. Kreimendah allegedly struck a juvenile female with a metal baseball bat on Thursday night, was notified of his impending arrest on Friday afternoon, then attempted to flee from Freeland police.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two groups of people parked near the site of the Freeland Public Park on Thursday evening, where two females were set to physically fight each other after an alleged ongoing dispute. One of the females had either brandished or mentioned having a knife.

Upon learning of the knife, the other female fled from the immediate area. At that point, Kreimendahl allegedly approached the victim and struck the left side of her head with a metal baseball bat.

A separate witness account detailed that the other female was the wielder of the baseball bat and struck the victim.

The victim of the baseball bat strike was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton, and treated for her injuries, though surveillance footage recovered the following day did not reveal who, if anyone, at the scene called emergency services. Later, the injuries were said to be “serious in nature,” and the victim was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for further treatment.

The other female was summoned to PSP Frackville, where she clarified that it was Kreimendahl who had struck the victim with the metal baseball bat.

Officers then reported to Coaldale to, in accordance with a warrant, search the vehicle in which the baseball bat was allegedly being held. There, officers found a baseball bat meeting the description referenced, and it was seized.

On Friday, officers who reported to the scene of the alleged assault said that blood droplets, supposedly from the previous evening’s dispute, were still visible. The aforementioned surveillance footage was reviewed at that point, confirming that Kreimendahl had arrived at the scene slightly later than the two females, and that he had been the one to swing the bat.

During questioning on Friday afternoon, Kreimendahl admitted to striking the victim, in an attempt at “protecting” the other female. The criminal complaint notes that at no point in the dispute did it appear either were in immediate danger.

It was determined that the severity of the assault called for Kreimendahl to be charged as an adult. Upon being told of his impending arrest, Kreimendahl allegedly fled from the Freeland Borough Police Department building and into the borough streets. He was eventually located and taken into custody.

Kreimendahl’s bail was set at $200,000, which was not met, and is being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3, and will be overseen by Magisterial District Judge Daniel O’Donnell. A review hearing is scheduled for July 18, and will be overseen by Luzerne County Judge Michael Vough.

In total, Kreimendahl has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault; two counts of simple assault; evading arrest or detention on foot; possessing instruments of crime; and harassment — subject other to physical contact.