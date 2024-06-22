🔊 Listen to this

Vendors filled the tent at the 30th annual Wyoming Valley Riverfest on Saturday afternoon.

A kayaker is directed ashore after completing their tour down the Susquehanna River from Ransom Twp., Lackawanna County, to Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre.

The 30th annual Wyoming Valley Riverfest got underway on Saturday morning in Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre. Originally scheduled to begin Friday with an evening kayak tour and an outdoor screening of the documentary film “Agnes,” the event’s start was delayed one day due to inclement weather.

A rescheduling of the “Agnes” screening is expected to fall in August or September.

On Saturday, Nesbitt Park was filled with sunshine, food, vendors and music, featuring performances from The Handsome Devils and Don Shappelle & The Pickups.

Other festivities on Saturday included a children’s scavenger hunt and a guided nature walk.

At around 2 p.m., the weekend’s first wave of kayak tourists arrived on the shores of the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre, in a downstream journey that saw them take off from the Appletree Launch in Ransom Twp., Lackawanna County, at 8 a.m.

Sunday is the final day of Riverfest and is highlighted by another kayak tour, which will take paddlers from Nesbitt Park to Hunlock Twp.