Luzerne County Community College President Thomas P. Leary will serve on the board of directors for the Luzerne County Historical Society.

The board’s Governance Committee recently accepted Leary’s nomination to the board. He will serve a term of four years from 2024 through 2028 starting July 1.

“I’m honored that I will be serving on the Luzerne County Historical Society’s board of directors and help continue the organization’s goal of educating people about the rich history of this county,” Leary said. “As someone who has dedicated his life to higher education, this is a cause that’s close to my heart. Not only can I be part of a team that helps keep the history of our county alive, but I can also use my skills as an educator to help people learn.”

Sherry Emershaw, president of the Luzerne County Historical Society board of directors, said she is pleased Leary is on the board because he brings a lot of experience in education.

“Having people like President Leary is wonderful because we want a variety of members who can use their unique backgrounds to help us educate the public,” Emershaw said. “Our board consists of dedicated community volunteers who each bring a different set of skills that make our organization successful. President Leary will be an asset to our team and we are looking forward to working with him.”

The Luzerne County Historical Society, which was founded in 1858, is Pennsylvania’s oldest county historical society. The organization preserves and promotes the collective history and heritage of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, at the Bishop Library and the Museum in Wilkes-Barre, the Denison House in Forty Fort and the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming.