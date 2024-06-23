🔊 Listen to this

Being pulled 27 feet up a makeshift shaft hurriedly drilled through solid rock and coal, Ignatz Cosmoro thanked his rescuers, took a sip of milk and brandy and walked home, ignoring a large crowd around him.

Cosmoro had been trapped for 76 hours due to a roof collapse of the Gaylord mine in Plymouth on June 21, 1899.

“Despite the fact that nearly every one expected to find him famished and exhausted and nearly crazed for drink and food, the rescued man came out of the cavern and with a firm step, walked to his home a quarter of a mile away,” reported the Record of the Times on June 27, 1899.

Cosmoro, an Austrian immigrant, was given milk and brandy before he was on his way as he needed to see his mother, the newspaper reported.

Cosmoro was working with another miner when they blasted a vein that completely filled the top of an incline.

“They were loading the coal when it became clogged. He went up the incline to loosen it and as he neared the place, it started to move and he had hardly time to jump into the manway to avoid instant death when the roof and avalanche of broken coal passed by and cut him off from liberty,” the Record of the Times reported June 27, 1899.

Three gangs of rescuers each working eight hour shifts proceeded to remove coal and debris from the incline but a mine foreman ordered a stop as the roof was deemed too weak.

Other mine officials held a conference and decided to drive an opening from the face of an adjoining mine chamber to the one clogged with coal and rock believing Cosmoro sought refuge. It was discovered that Cosmoro would be 27 feet below the face of the chamber and work to drill commenced immediately.

A bore hole was first driven that confirmed Cosmoro was alive.

“To reach the manway where Cosmoro was entombed, a narrow borehole was driven down but to expand the borehole, it was necessary to blast,” the Record of the Times reported.

Once the borehole was expanded to two feet in circumference, a shovel was tied to the end of a rope that was lowered to Cosmoro.

“The entombed Cosmoro placed a loop around his body and gave the signal to the men to hoist away. In a second, he was pulled to the top and fell into the arms of his fellow miners, who gave him a hearty welcome,” reported the Record of the Times.

Cosmoro was given milk and brandy before he walked home to inform his mother she still had a son.

“He was anxious to reach his home and see his widowed mother, who has spent many anxious moments since her son and sole dependent was imprisoned,” the Record of the Times reported.

A physician followed Cosmoro to his home and monitored his food intake since he had not eaten in four days. Cosmoro first was given soup before he was given solid food in the form of fish, potatoes and carrots. Once Cosmoro was able to withstand fish, he was given beef.

“His food has been gradually changed from low quantities of soup to partake in a full square meal,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported June 26, 1899.