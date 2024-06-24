🔊 Listen to this

Chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, with Pennsylvania Legislative Latino Caucus Chair Rep. Danilo Burgos, D-Philadelphia, at Thursday’s legislative roundtable at Wilkes University.

Legislators, community leaders and stakeholders gathered on Thursday to discuss the impact of the immigration workforce in Luzerne County in the rural communities of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The legislative roundtable, hosted by the Pennsylvania Legislative Latino Caucus and chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, brought together a diverse group of voices to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the region’s growing immigrant population.

PLLC Chair Rep. Danilo Burgos said the discussion centered on the role of immigrants in bolstering the local economy, filling essential jobs and enriching the cultural fabric of Pennsylvania’s rural communities.

Burgos, D-Philadelphia, emphasized inclusivity as a powerful driver for Pennsylvania.

“The integration of immigrant workers into Northeastern Pennsylvania is not only a matter of economic necessity, but also a step towards a more inclusive society,” Burgos said. “The roundtable highlighted effective strategies and programs that can be scaled up to the benefit of our entire commonwealth.”

Pashinski, D-Luzerne, praised the participants for their insight and collaboration.

“As we heard during our discussion, supporting our immigrant population and integrating them into our workforce has been a tradition as well as an investment in Pennsylvania’s past, present and future,” Pashinski said. “I extend my gratitude to the Pennsylvania Legislative Latino Caucus, especially Chairman Danilo Burgos, for organizing this event. I also thank our speakers for their invaluable insights. Through collaboration and discussions like this roundtable we can highlight the importance of our immigrants, the challenges surrounding this issue, and how we can move forward building a better Pennsylvania for all.”

Panelist included:

• Sarah Gligora, Central Regional Director, Special Assistant for Workforce Development, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

• Rossan Gabriel, Executive Director for the Hazleton Integration Project.

• Victor Perez, President of La Casa Dominicana (Dominican House).

• Alexandra Mendez and Roberto Collado of the Hazleton Community Resource Center.

State announces IRRC approval of new licensing regulations

The Shapiro Administration and the Department of State (DOS) this week announced that the Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) approved new professional and occupational licensing regulations that reduce barriers to professional practice, while continuing to protect public safety and well-being.

During the multi-step process leading to Thursday’s approval by IRRC, the Department drew valuable input from the public, members of the General Assembly, advocacy groups, and the expert members of DOS’ professional licensing boards and commissions.

The Department’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs (BPOA) used that input to identify the criminal offenses that are “directly related” to the duties of the professions or occupations its licensing boards and commissions oversee.

In addition, the regulations now specify that an offense can only be directly related to the profession or occupation if a conviction occurred within the past five years.

“Under these regulations, people with prior criminal convictions will have greater opportunity to enter professional fields,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt. “At the same time, Pennsylvanians can rest assured that the Commonwealth’s professional licensing boards and commissions continue to individually assess each applicant and determine whether they are qualified to be licensed in their chosen field.”

DOS has been working diligently since the passage of Act 53 of 2020, which required each of the Department’s 29 licensing boards and commissions to develop a list of which criminal convictions may justify denying an applicant a license to work in their field.

Act 53 standardized the way these boards must weigh an applicant’s criminal history when assessing their fitness to be licensed in their field. Now, applicants know before they apply which previous convictions may prevent them from getting their professional license, and they know what they must demonstrate to show they are, in fact, qualified.

Enacting these new guidelines reduces the likelihood that someone with an unrelated prior criminal conviction is needlessly barred from professional practice.

The 241-page revised regulations approved by IRRC will next be sent to the Office of Attorney General for approval and must then be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin before taking effect. Schmidt said the Department hopes to publish the final regulations by the end of this summer.

Anyone can verify a professional’s license status and related information through the Department’s Professional Licensing System site, PALS.

DHS staff recognized for reducing health care barriers for vulnerable citizens

Staff from the Department of Human Services (DHS) this week were recognized with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for their work to allow certain enrolled medical providers to provide care outside a clinical setting to Medicaid beneficiaries who are experiencing homelessness — a practice known as street medicine.

This award recognizes DHS as a national leader in supporting this model of care and reducing barriers to health care for vulnerable Pennsylvanians.

In 2023, DHS announced a change to Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania, to allow for street medicine services. Pennsylvania initially was one of only three Medicaid programs in the nation to reimburse for street medicine, and since Pennsylvania was approved to reimburse for this service, the federal government has granted this flexibility to all states.

“I am incredibly proud of the hardworking DHS employees recognized with these Governor’s Awards for Excellence and I am grateful for their constant dedication to helping all Pennsylvanians live safe, healthy lives,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Street medicine meets people where they are, reducing barriers to care and recognizing our individual dignity, no matter our circumstances. Our work to recognize this care delivery model and ensure that Medicaid providers are paid for street medicine services is an example of collaboration and innovation that makes it easier for health care providers to get people the care they need, reduce costly care in emergency departments, and connect unhoused individuals with stabilizing services.”

The award winners work in the Office of Medical Assistance Programs and Office of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services that oversee physical and behavioral health care in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program. The team worked with advocates and street medicine practitioners to develop policy and implement a phased approach allowing eligible providers to practice and bill Medicaid for street medicine.

Together, the team paved the way for physicians, certified nurse midwives, certified registered nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists, and mobile mental health treatment providers to practice street medicine.

In Fall 2023, DHS further expanded the types of providers eligible to practice and bill for street medicine to include dentists, federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics, podiatrists, and various behavioral health care providers.

The creativity and innovation demonstrated by this team went above and beyond their usual scope of work to create a street medicine program that includes more provider types than any other program in the country, making Pennsylvania a national leader in providing services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Investments in street medicine provide life-saving health care while also building trust within one of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable populations. People experiencing homelessness in the United States die, on average, three decades earlier than their peers with housing, most commonly due to preventable and treatable chronic medical conditions. Health care costs for people experiencing homelessness in the United States are also five times the national average. An over reliance on emergency departments for routine medical care and increased hospitalization rates for illnesses presenting in advanced stages seriously impacts quality of life and risks early mortality for unhoused people, while also straining health care systems.

Reps. Kaufer, Kinkead to discuss cannabis legalization on Monday

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, and Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, will be joined by other lawmakers and stakeholders at a Capitol news conference on Monday to discuss the first comprehensive, bipartisan adult-use cannabis bill to be introduced in the House of Representatives.

Their proposal would prioritize public safety, consumer protection, social equity and criminal justice reform.

Joining Kaufer and Kinkead will be Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia; Meredith Buettner, Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition executive director; Michael O’Donnell, Northumberland County district attorney; and others.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, in the Capitol Media Center, State Capitol Complex, Harrisburg.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.