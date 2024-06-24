Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny suspect alcohol involved in crash

UNION TWP. — A woman from Newport Township died as a result of a vehicle crash that injured the driver early Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny identified the woman as Kaycee Kreitzer, 19, of Glen Lyon.

Kreitzer was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado operated by Tyler D. Mizell, 19, of Pulaski Street, Hanover Township.

Mizell was traveling south on Hunlock-Harveyville Road when he lost control and struck an embankment at the intersection of Nevel Hollow Road at about 4:14 a.m., state police reported.

Kreitzer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mizell was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, state police stated.

Alcohol is suspected to be involved in the crash, state police reported as the investigation is continuing.

In an unrelated case, according to records filed in Luzerne County Court, Mizell pled guilty in May to a drunken driving offense filed by Hanover Township police.

In that case, police investigated a 27-year-old woman struck by a vehicle driven by Mizell in the area of Sans Souci Parkway and Main Road., just after midnight Sept. 16, court records say.

Township officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from Mizell and found a can of beer in the center console of the vehicle.

Mizell, then 18, initially denied he consumed alcohol but later admitted, court records say, he had one beer prior to the striking the woman, who was treated at a local hospital.

A blood test showed Mizell had an alcohol level of .081 percent, court records say.

Mizell pled guilty to driving under the influence before President Judge Michael T. Vough on May 23. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 5.