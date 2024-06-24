🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Sunday, June 23, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 4-9-12-19-30 — to win $1,364,938.50, less withholding.

CITGO, 2999 Bear Creek Boulevard, Wilkes-Barre, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 30,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.