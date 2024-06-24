🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre who admitted to initiating a pursuit with Plymouth police and peddling crack cocaine was released from prison when granted more a year of pre-sentencing credit for time served Monday.

Wesley James Autrey Jr., 50, of South Franklin Street, initiated a pursuit for failing to use a turn signal and making an illegal turn at Washington Avenue and East Main Street in Plymouth on Jan. 2, 2023, according to court records.

Autrey sped at a high rate of speed driving in excess of 75 mph on residential streets in Plymouth before crossing the Carey Avenue Bridge into Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

Autrey continued to be pursued in South Wilkes-Barre until he stopped on Oak Street, court records say, where he attempted to escape on foot.

Two officers sustained injuries in a struggle to arrest Autrey.

Police in court records say cash, crack cocaine and cocaine were found in Autrey’s pockets, court records say.

Autrey pled guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, disorderly conduct and six traffic citations before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Autrey was scheduled for trial this week before a plea agreement was reached with prosecutors.

Vough immediately sentenced Autrey to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility but was released on parole when given credit for 364 days time served in prison.

Attorney Theron J. Solomon represented Autrey.