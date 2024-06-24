🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A co-owner of a reptile pet store in Plymouth where numerous deceased animals were found by humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County in April 2023, pled guilty to a single count of animal neglect in Luzerne County Court.

Jennifer Solis, age unknown, pled guilty to a third-degree misdemeanor of neglect of animals before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday.

Prosecutors withdrew 283 counts of misdemeanor and summary offenses of neglect of animals against Jennifer Solis.

Jennifer Solis was scheduled for trial this week on all the counts before the plea deal was announced.

Syelechia Solis, 43, the other co-owner of the pet store, pled guilty in December to a third-degree misdemeanor of neglect of animals.

The two owned Great 8 Reptiles at 43 E. Main St.

Court records say humane officers went to the pet store on information they received that animals were living in filthy and unsanitary conditions on April 29, 2023.

Windows to the store were covered with newspapers and flies and an intense odor of urine was detected outside the entrance door.

Several reptiles were found deceases, including lizards and rates, with bodies decomposing, according to court records.

The store was cold and the reptiles had no source of heat or humidity required for reptiles, humane officers reported at the time.

A snapping turtle believed to be deceased was actually in hibernation due to cold temperatures, court records say.

Attorney James J. Scanlon represented Jennifer Solis, who is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 5.