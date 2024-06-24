🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Newport Township where marijuana-laced Fruity Pebbles bars, gummy bears and brownies were found inside his residence pled guilty to drug peddling and child endangerment charges Monday.

Jamaree “Chicago” Henson, 41, formerly of Robert Street, was charged by Hanover Township police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force, and police with Nanticoke City and Newport Township police when a search warrant was executed at his residence on Feb. 22, 2021, according to court records.

The search warrant involved a drug investigation.

Henson was outside when when authorities approached the residence. Henson claimed he “only smokes” but a backpack he was carrying contained fentanyl packets, court records say.

A search of the residence turned up a large amount of marijuana, marijuana oil, a cigarette pack containing fentanyl packets, Fruity Pebbles bars, graham bars and gummy candies shaped in bears and hearts laced with marijuana, court records say.

The edible candies and bars were found inside a bottom drawer and a middle shelf of a refrigerator that were accessible by three children all under the age of 10 residing at the residence, according to court records.

Henson pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

State prosecutors withdrew two other child endangerment counts and another count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance against Henson.

Henson was scheduled for trial this week on all the charges.

Vough revoked Henson’s bail resulting in being jailed at the county correctional facility where he awaits a sentencing hearing Sept. 5.

Attorney James J. Scanlon represented Henson.

A woman who lived at the residence when it was searched, Abigale Marie Hall, 39, pled guilty in July 2021, to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to one-year probation.