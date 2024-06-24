🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they are investigating a fight involving two juveniles who assaulted and stabbed a 14-year-old boy on Old River Road early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of 301 Old River Rd. for a stabbing just after 3 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy told police he was walking when approached by two males who challenged him to a fight.

During an altercation, the 14-year-old was struck in the face with a firearm and repeatedly stabbed in the lower back as he attempted to run away, police reported.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police described the unknown suspects as black males between 15 and 18-years-old.